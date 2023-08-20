Rosenblatt Securities Increases IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $30.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMAX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

IMAX Trading Up 2.3 %

IMAX stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 244.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. IMAX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IMAX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after buying an additional 107,989 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

