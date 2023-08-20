Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $127.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROST. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $204,584,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $194,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

