Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.