Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $84.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.25% from the company’s previous close.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.21.

ROST opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.27. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

