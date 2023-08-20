Roth Mkm Cuts iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Price Target to $1.00

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ISUN. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of iSun from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of iSun in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get iSun alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ISUN

iSun Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iSun

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.63. iSun has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iSun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iSun by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 93,014 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iSun by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 248,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 170,157 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iSun by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 870,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 641,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.