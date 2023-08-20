Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

OM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ OM opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $31,065.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,295,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,178,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,809 shares of company stock valued at $941,470. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 327,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 31.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at about $7,744,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

