Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 342.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SELB

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.30.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 72.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.