SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 1,733 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $36,358.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,980.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $33,214.80.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,272 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $91,616.00.

SI-BONE Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SI-BONE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 632,071 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,954,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in SI-BONE by 37.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Featured Stories

