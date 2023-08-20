Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) CEO Sells $24,867.36 in Stock

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) CEO John H. Heyman sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $24,867.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,707,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap One Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $9.95 on Friday. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snap One from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap One by 1,447.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Snap One by 2,779.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap One by 23.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap One by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

