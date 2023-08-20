South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 1,100 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 183.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.