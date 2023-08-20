South Dakota Investment Council Buys 600 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of RJF opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

