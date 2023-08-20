South Dakota Investment Council Has $285,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,163 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in WEX were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in WEX by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,613 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,207. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $183.45 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

