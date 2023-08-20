South Dakota Investment Council Has $445,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

