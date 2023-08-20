South Dakota Investment Council Invests $396,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,499 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $168.38 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.07 and a 200 day moving average of $161.28.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

