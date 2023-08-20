South Dakota Investment Council Makes New $147,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $347,420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,272 shares of company stock worth $3,753,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Henry Schein's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

