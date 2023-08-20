South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $3,334,092. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

