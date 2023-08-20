South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

WDS opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.