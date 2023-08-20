South Dakota Investment Council Sells 47,700 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,605,000 after purchasing an additional 549,599 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $632,520,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $50.19 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

