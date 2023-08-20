South Dakota Investment Council Sells 57,713 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,713 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Unilever were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after buying an additional 726,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after buying an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after buying an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,844,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,592,000 after purchasing an additional 288,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.6 %

Unilever stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

