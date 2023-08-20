South Dakota Investment Council Takes $302,000 Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Neogen stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

