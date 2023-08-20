South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 380.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 33.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

RB Global Stock Up 0.7 %

RBA stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RB Global news, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $194,090. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

