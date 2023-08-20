South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $137.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average is $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

