Stephens Begins Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $94,450.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $94,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,176 shares of company stock worth $3,249,225. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

