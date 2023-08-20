Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $179.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

FANG stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

