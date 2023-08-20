StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ATLC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of ATLC opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Atlanticus has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $290.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.16 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $52,410.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,202 over the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 4.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

