StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,267,096.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,745,156. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

