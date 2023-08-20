StockNews.com Downgrades RB Global (NYSE:RBA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

RBA stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. RB Global has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.39%.

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,519.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Sieger bought 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $194,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 380.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

