Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
NYSE SUP opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.
In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 11,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,231.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,330,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,418,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $76,703.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $608,258.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 109,311 shares of company stock worth $399,178 and sold 101,916 shares worth $364,525. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
