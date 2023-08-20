Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SUP opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,231.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,330,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,418,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,231.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,330,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,418,146.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $76,703.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,258.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 109,311 shares of company stock worth $399,178 and sold 101,916 shares worth $364,525. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Superior Industries International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.