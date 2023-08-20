Swiss National Bank Buys 261,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $48,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,826 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

