Swiss National Bank Has $47.70 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $47,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 37,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $10,846,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 153,482 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 2,603.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $683,539. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

