Swiss National Bank Has $53.05 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,292,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $53,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,594,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,851,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,897,000 after buying an additional 116,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 8.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,609,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,369,000 after buying an additional 514,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

