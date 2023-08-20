Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Raised by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

