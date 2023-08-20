Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Bank of America

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.20.

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $131.21 on Thursday. Target has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 45.6% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target by 646.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,895 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 220.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 11.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

