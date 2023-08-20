TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $127.70 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,837,000 after buying an additional 510,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,938,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

