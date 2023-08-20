Telsey Advisory Group Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $162.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $131.21 on Thursday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

