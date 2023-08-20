Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Terex were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 70.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Terex by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 57.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Terex by 59.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 795,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after acquiring an additional 295,248 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 819,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $56.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

