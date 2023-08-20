Terex (NYSE:TEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.58.

NYSE:TEX opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

