Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) SVP Sells $16,275.00 in Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Kraig Yarbrough sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $16,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kraig Yarbrough also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 17th, Kraig Yarbrough sold 2,000 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $24,480.00.
Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance
TCBS stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $16.41.
Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $323,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
