The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in AZEK were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 111,886 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AZEK by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,137,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,310,000 after buying an additional 589,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,893,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,563,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

AZEK stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 223.79, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $34.87.

In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,976,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,139,525. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

