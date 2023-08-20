The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE EL opened at $156.69 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $149.45 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average of $215.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,496,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,352,000 after acquiring an additional 549,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

