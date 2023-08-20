The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $38.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.95.

ONON stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,956,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ON by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ON by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,704,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after buying an additional 828,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

