The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Hershey by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,813,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,813,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Hershey Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HSY opened at $218.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

