The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 396,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after buying an additional 41,653 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $123.20 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $172.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

