THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 74,170 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. THOR Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. DA Davidson raised their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

