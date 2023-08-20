Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,026,792 shares in the company, valued at $172,708,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,358,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,026,792 shares in the company, valued at $172,708,751.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 167,033 shares of company stock worth $10,431,595. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,729 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,690,000 after acquiring an additional 342,679 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 159,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

