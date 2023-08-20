Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

