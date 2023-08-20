Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 22,050 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBIO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,609,302.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,574,235 shares of company stock worth $54,622,379. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBIO
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.94. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $36.36.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BridgeBio Pharma
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.