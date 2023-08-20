Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 22,050 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBIO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,609,302.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,574,235 shares of company stock worth $54,622,379. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBIO. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.94. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

