Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,202 shares of company stock worth $9,852,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

