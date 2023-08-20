Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 200 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $80.10.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

