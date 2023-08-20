Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Lowered to $8.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s previous close.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,002,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 263,923 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 870,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,245 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

